Nigeria @63: Gov. Otti identifies bane of Nigeria's under-development

From Peter Okore, Umuahia

As Nigeria clockes 63 years of nationhood, Abia State Governor, Dr.Alex Otti has identified greed, narrow- mindedness, desperation for power, unending pillaging of public resources, among others, as responsible for the inability of Nigeria to live-up to the heights expected of it since independence.

Speaking at an independence day parade to mark Nigeria’s 63rd independence Anniversary at Government House Umuahia,Governor Otti attributed a number of factors for Nigeria’s inability to make much progress in it’s journey for transformation.

The Governor emphasized that the country’s leaders are to blame for much of the country’s woes, Governor Otti said that the followers also share in the blames.

Said he; ” My estimation, however, is that Nigeria has not made much progress in it’s journey of transformation for reasons of greed, and narrow-mindedness.

“The desperation for power, unending pillaging of public resources and the worrisome refusal to see the bigger picture boils down to greed and the ungodly urge to think only of ourselves.

“Corruption and the abuse of resources have combined to cripple several state institutions in the country are manifest products of greed which for me, represents an unhealthy desire to acquire everything for oneself without minding what happens to afterwards and to other people”, Gov Otti noted.

He, however, maintained that the situation is not completely irredeemable noting that the Independence Anniversary marks “a great day to begin on a new path towards national rebirth.

“Admitted that a whole lot have fallen out of sync with our dreams and values of nationhood, I do not however think that the situation is completely irredeemable otherwise many of us will not be here today.

“At any rate, we must refuse to be mislead into thinking that change can just happen by merely wishing. A desire for change must match with appropriate commitment,a clear sense of responsibility and an understanding of the quantum of sacrifice required to turn things around”.

The Governor declared that no nation thrives when young people are isolated and added that Nigeria has lost its best in many fields of endeavor as a result of the “Japa syndrome”, noting that if nothing is done to nip the situation in the bud,the country will continue in it’s downward trajectory.

Governor Otti said that Nigeria is a country with great potentials but acknowledged that seeds of greatness would not autonomously translate into actual greatness without the collective effort of all stakeholder.

He charged Nigerians to individually and collectively water the seeds of nationhood as planted by the country’s forebearers with a selfless commitment to serving the state and country at large.

Governor Otti said his administration is building a new Abia state that the people would be proud of and added that he would continue to do what needs to be done to lead the state to a new and more desirable destination.

The event which featured the inspection of a parade mounted by a detachment of the Abia state command of the Nigerian Police by Governor Alex Otti was attended by the Deputy Governor, Chief Ikechukwu Emetu, member state and National Assembly members , state EXCO, the religious and other personalities in the state.