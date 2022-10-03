Nigeria @ 62: Senator Abiru urges Nigerians to keep hope alive

Senator Adetokunbo Abiru, chairman, Senate Committee on Industries and the senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, has called on Nigerians not to give up on the country but keep hope alive.

The #DoingGood Senator gave the admonition in his goodwill message in commemoration of the 62nd anniversary of Nigeria’s independence on Saturday.

According to him, it is important for Nigerians to strengthen national unity and peaceful co-existence ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Senator Abiru appealed for support and votes as he seeks re-election as the Senator representing Lagos East District, even as he called on all Nigerians to support and vote for all candidates on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC; starting from the Presidential candidate , Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Lagos State Governorship candidate, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, and all gubernatorial candidates, Senatorial, House of Representatives, State Houses of Assembly candidates in Lagos State in particular and Nigeria as a whole.

The message read: “Like I have always maintained, our challenges , though daunting but not insurmountable. We can still salvage our dear nation and reposition her on the path of honour if we get leadership right .

“ As we all prepare for the 2023 general elections, I appeal to all Nigerians to support and vote for all candidates on the platform of the All Progressives Congress,in particular the Presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his quest to provide visionary leadership that will rescue the Nation from the precipice.

“ Dear Nigerians, managing the complexities of the Nigerian state requires a great deal of experience and courage. We need a man with a proven track record of excellence in public service, and with a deep understanding of Nigeria’s body polity. No other person fits the bill among the presidential hopefuls than Asiwaju Tinubu”.

“ As a product of Asiwaju’s political school of thought, we have spread the freedom of democracy through our #DoingGood mantra by ensuring that we provide *#Greater Good To Larger Number of People.*

“In the last 21 (twenty-one) months or so that I have held the people’s mandate, Ihave prioritized my focus and responsibilities on three (3) pillars:Legislative role; Empowerment, and Endowment. For us, it is all about service to the people. Today, our esteemed constituents are proud that we are genuinely serving their interests”.

The Lagos East Senator assured that Nigeria will survive the current turbulent period and emerge stronger against the predictions of naysayers. The protracted national challenges will be overcome with the collective will of all Nigerians.