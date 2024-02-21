Connect with us

Niger State workers begin indefinite strike
Pastor, five others to die by hanging for robbery in Ondo 

Police confirm killing of six in Katsina by bandits

Japa: Nigerian Nurses, Midwives protest against revised guidelines

Nigerian doctor faces trial in UK over sex with ‘vulnerable patient’

Anybody who dares to organise protest in 'Biafraland' will regret it - IPOB

Abia begins screening of patients for surgery ahead of ANPA medical mission

TRAGEDY: OAU Losses Staff to Lion Attack

Osun NUP counters leaders of 2011/2012 forum, says its priority is members' welfare

Endure today's hardship for great future, Seyi Tinubu tells Nigerians

Niger State workers begin indefinite strike

The Niger State chapters of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have announced commencement of an indefinite industrial action.

The labour unions in a letter addressed to the Niger State government through the office of the Secretary to State Government, jointly signed by the state chairman of the NLC, Idris A. Lafene, and the state chairman of the TUC, Ibrahim Gana, said the industrial action would last until the government resolved all the outstanding disputes between it and the organised labour.

The unions asked the state government to reverse all political appointments as Executive Directors of Finance, Operations and Administration in agencies.

They also asked the government to reverse the appointments of chairmen, members and permanent commissioners of the Local Government Service Commission and Civil Service Commission, as well as the appointments of directors general of some agencies.

Other demands include a clear statement by the government on payment of the wage award.

The organised labour warned the state government against the appointment of civil servants that are not qualified as permanent secretaries while asking the government to withdraw the appointment of a vice principal on secondment as permanent secretary to allow for career progression from within.

The organised labour also warned the state government to desist from victimising teachers and members of the educational sector following the recent primary school’s debate in Agaie, in which the government alleged a pupil had used vulgar and violent language against the federal government.

The memo partly reads, “We wish to formally inform the government that effective 8am on Wednesday, the 21st February, 2024, Niger State workers shall commence an indefinite strike action until our demands are comprehensively met.”

