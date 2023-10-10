NIDF to raise N26.8bn via Series 9 Offer of 246,182,408 units at N108.89

Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund (NIDF) has announced that the Series 9 Offer under the N200 billion Issuance Programme is still open for subscription. The offer is approved by Securities & Exchange Commission and opened on September 19, 2023.

The Series 9 Offer is for 246,182,408 units (nominal value of N100 each) issued at N108.89 per unit for an aggregating offer value of N26.8 billion. The issuance represents the Fund’s ninth (9th) capital raise since inception in 2017 and the first since its Listing on NGX.

The proceeds from the Offer will be applied towards infrastructure loans approved by the Fund Manager’s investment committee.

Further details and Offer documents including the Application Form can be accessed via the NIDF Series 9 link. Investors should submit applications through the Issuing House and Receiving Agents (authorised Stockbrokers).