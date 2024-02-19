Penultimate weekend breakdown of Nigeria Interbank Settlement System, NIBSS, network compounded the anguish and suffering the f many Nigerians, who could not use banks’ payment system. It was a harrowing ordeal for many people, who were unable to either receive cash or make payments.

The respondents, who spoke with our correspondent, said they were unable to perform inter-bank financial transactions due to the service downtime on the NIBSS instant payment transfer channel.

“I couldn’t do transfers to other bank accounts. I tried transferring from the three banks that I use but all the transactions failed. My accounts were debited even when the transactions failed. Some of these transactions have been reversed while I’m yet to get a refund for about two of them,” one of the respondents said.

Marvelous Effiong, one of the top bank customers said she didn’t receive the ₦200,000 a client sent to her on 10th February 2024 due to the downtime NIBSS experienced.

“My client sent me ₦200,000 on 10th February 2024. The transaction was from Opay to my UBA account. I didn’t receive the money. After 48 hours, I went to UBA to lodge a complaint, but the bank told me the money wasn’t with them. They said the issue was from NIBSS. I didn’t receive the money until after four days,” she stated.

Biodun Arogundade, a 46-year-old jewellery vendor, who spoke with our correspondent, said she recorded low sales as customers couldn’t make payments when the NIBSS server was down.

“On that day, I didn’t make sales at all because most of the customers, who wanted to buy jewellery in my store couldn’t make payments. Initially, I thought it was only my bank that had issues but when other people started complaining about failed transactions and transfer errors, I realised it was a general issue,” she said.

Advertisement

Jamal Quadri, a 34-year-old painter, lamented over his inability to pay for the painting materials he bought at the market as all his bank mobile apps were down including the fintech apps.

“All my bank mobile apps were down. I couldn’t transfer money to other banks on any of them. I couldn’t make payment for the painting materials I got at the market. I tried several times but it didn’t go through,” he shared.

Another respondents, Joseph Irurhe, complained bitterly over the downtime as he was unable to make payment for groceries at the supermarket.

“I wanted to get groceries at the supermarket. I couldn’t use the POS because I lost my ATM card. I tried transferring from one of my bank accounts, but it failed. I assumed it was a network issue from the bank. I realised the issue wasn’t from the bank when I tried my other bank account and I couldn’t transfer also. I had to drop the items I bought,” he said.

“I would appreciate it if issues like these are communicated to customers immediately after they occur so we would know how to plan ourselves. I almost received an embarrassment at the market when I bought something and I couldn’t make payment for it due to the downtime. I tried many times but the transfer didn’t go through. It was extremely frustrating,” a respondent decried.

Bank customers took to social media to express their concerns over the service downtime as none of them could perform financial transactions when the NIBSS server was down.

An X user, @PureMind__ notified his followers of NIBSS’ service downtime, adding that the banks were not responsible for the failed inter-bank transfer issue.

Advertisement

“There’s a downtime on NIBSS Instant Payment transfer channel. Interbank transfers are currently not going through. NIBSS will never own up to this but we know it’s from them. It’s not your bank, it’s them. Be informed,” he posted.

Other X users, who commented on this post shared their experiences as they were unable to perform interbank transactions.

“Oh, I bought a tyre and was trying to transfer from First Bank to Access Bank, and it was unsuccessful. I just abandoned the transaction for now.”

“I was almost disgraced today because of this at a mall I went. I don’t carry my debit cards around and I don’t have enough cash for what I picked on the shelf, 4 bank apps refuse to make payment, I had to drop the items and leave when people were murmuring that I don’t have ₦.”

“No wonder none of the transfers from any of the banks I use were working. Couldn’t make any purchases because of it.”

“Oh no wonder. I was confused when two different bank transfers didn’t go at the same time.”

“No wonder. For the past 3hrs. I wanted to pay for something they bought for me from Ladipo. Tried several times but had no success. Thank God for POS.. just withdrew cash.”

Advertisement

“I wanted to get water. Three banks!!!! Didn’t work!”

An X user, Damilola shared the message he received from Flutterwave notifying him that the cause of delay in transactions to Nigeria was due to a downtime from NIBSS.

“We’re experiencing delays in completing transfers to Nigeria due to a downtime from the Nigerian Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS).

Rest assured, our engineering team is working closely with NIBSS to resolve this as soon as possible. We will provide an update once the issue has been resolved.

Apologies for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience and understanding,”

Advertisement

News continues after this Advertisement