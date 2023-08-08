NGXASI gains 0.21% with a balanced breadth

The Nigerian equity market Monday closed positive as the All Share Index advanced by 0.21%, adding 138.63 points, to close at 65,336.71 away from the previous close of 65,198.08 points.

The market capitalisation with about N75 billion growth closed at N35.555 trillion as against N35.480 trillion of the previous trading session.

An aggregate of 334 million units of shares were traded in 6,940 deals, valued at N3.89 billion.

The Market Breadth closed balance as 25 equities emerged as gainers against 25 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

ENAMELWA led other gainers with 9.86% growth to close at N19.50 from the previous close of N17.75

Wema Bank, University Press and Sunu Assurance among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.77%, 9.73% and 9.68% respectively.

Percentage Losers

OMATEK led other price decliners as it shed 8.82% of its share price to close at N0.31 from the previous close of N0.34.

Prestige Assurance and MCNICHOLS among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 7.84% and 7.35% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Sterling Bank traded about 55 million units of its shares in 140 deals, valued at N197 million.

FCMB traded about 28 million units of its shares in 165 deals, valued at N173.8 million.

Fidelity Bank traded about 18.8 million units of its shares in 202 deals, valued at N150.8 million.