NGXASI closes marginally lower by 0.06%

The equity market on Thursday closed bearish as the All Share Index was down marginally by 0.06% to settle at 67,335.30 points from the previous close of 67,378.88 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.06% to close at N36.853 trillion from the previous close of N36.877 trillion, thereby shedding N24 billion.

An aggregate of 788.5 million units of shares were traded in 8,810 deals, valued at N14 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 26 equities appreciated in their share prices against 25 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

CHELLARAM led other gainers with 10.00% growth to close at N3.85 from the previous close of N3.50.

LEARNAFRICA, Academy Press and Consolidated Hallmark Insurance among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.97%, 9.94% and 9.52% respectively.

Percentage Losers

ETRANZACT led other price decliners, as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N7.20 from the previous close of N8.00.

Ikeja Hotel, ABC Transport and Guinea Insurance among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.84%, 9.78% and 9.38% respectively.

Volume Drivers

OANDO traded about 143 million units of its shares in 726 deals, valued at about N383.7 million.

Fidelity Bank traded about 39.6 million units of its shares in 316 deals, valued at N261 million.

ACCESSCORP traded about 63.5 million units of its shares in 437 deals, valued at N482 million.