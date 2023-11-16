In line with its role as a Self-Regulatory Organisation (SRO) committed to advancing market development and fostering a robust and sustainable equity market, NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo) introduces “EquipHER.” An initiative dedicated to empowering women and driving inclusive growth within Nigeria’s Equity Market.

To inaugurate the implementation of EquipHER, NGX RegCo, in collaboration with key market stakeholders is set to host its pioneering workshop tailored for female investors. Themed “EquipHER: Financial Literacy and Inclusion for Women’s Economic Growth,” the event is scheduled to take place at Nigerian Exchange Group House, Lagos, on Friday, 17 November 2023. The workshop will feature impactful presentations, goodwill messages, a fireside chat, and a panel discussion, all led by esteemed professionals from the public and private sectors in Nigeria.

Ms. Tinuade Awe, the Chief Executive Officer of NGX RegCo, commented on the launch of the initiative, stating, “NGX RegCo’s EquipHER initiative is a dedicated effort to create pathways for women in the dynamic landscape of the Nigerian Equity Market. We believe that true economic growth can only be achieved when all segments of our society have equal access to opportunities, and EquipHER is our commitment to fostering such an environment.’’

“EquipHER, is inclusive in its approach, addressing diverse facets of women’s financial inclusion in alignment with Nigeria’s National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Capital Market Master Plan, and several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) focused on promoting financial inclusion for the benefit of the National Economy and Market Development,” Ms. Awe continued.

She concluded by highlighting that the workshop, aims to inspire, inform, and empower participants. The goal is to enhance women’s participation in the equity market, fostering a more equitable and inclusive market. NGX RegCo remains resolute in its dedication to driving positive change and market development initiatives in Nigeria’s Equity Market.