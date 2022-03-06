Nigerian Exchange Group of Companies (NGX) has begun commemorating the International Women’s Day 2022 through a series of Closing Gong Ceremonies to celebrate recently appointed female Board Chairpersons and Chief Executives of listed companies and their affiliates who were appointed in 2021. The events which held on Wednesday, 2 February 2022 and Friday, 4 February 2022, respectively, were hosted in line with The Exchange’s ongoing collaboration with International Finance Corporation (IFC) which aims to reduce the gender gaps in leadership, employment, and entrepreneurship under the Nigeria2Equal programme.

Amongst the female business leaders celebrated are Dr. Omobola Johnson, Chair, Guinness Nigeria Plc; Mrs. Bola Adesola, Chairman, Ecobank Nigeria; Erelu Angela Adebayo, Chairperson, NGX Real Estate, Mrs Catherine Echeozo, Chairperson, NGX Regulation. Ms. Tinuade Awe, Chief Executive Officer, NGX Regulation; Mrs. Yemisi Edun, Managing Director, First City Monument Bank Limited; and Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc. Joining the events as special guests to celebrate the accomplishments of the female business leaders were Dr. (Mrs.) Ajoritsedere Awosika, Chairperson, Access Bank Plc and Mrs. Oyeyimika Adeboye, Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director, Cadbury Nigeria Plc, and Mrs Elizabeth Ebi, Group Managing Director/CEO, Futureview Group. The events were also attended by Mr Kalim Shah, Senior Country Manager, Nigeria, IFC, under the banner of the Nigeria2Equal programme.

The enterprise will continue its IWD celebrations by hosting a virtual symposium to discuss the theme, Break the Bias: Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow on Tuesday, 8 March 2022. The event will bring together high quality male and female industry leaders to highlight the positive contributions of women across various spectrums. The celebration will culminate in a digital Closing Gong Ceremony to advocate for gender equality, in collaboration with IFC, Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) Initiative, United Nations (UN) Women, UN Global Compact (UNGC) and World Federation of Exchanges (WFE). Interested participants can register at www.ngxgroup.com/iwd2022

Confirmed speakers at the event include, Ms. Tinuade Awe, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo); Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, OON, GCEO, Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group); Mr. Temi Popoola, CFA, CEO, Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX); Dame Pauline Tallen, OFR, Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Federal Republic of Nigeria; Amb. Mariam Yalwaji Katagum, Federal Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Nigeria; Mr. Lansana Wonneh, UN Women Deputy Representative; Mr. Kevin Njiraini, Regional Director, Southern Africa & Nigeria, IFC; Ms. Tokunboh Ishmael, MD/CEO, Alitheia Capital; Mr. Kalim M. Shah, Senior Country Manager for Nigeria, IFC; Ms. Kathy Mignano, Operations Officer, Inclusive Business, Gender and Economic Inclusion Group, IFC; Ms. Robyn Oates, Sustainable Finance Specialist, UN Women; among others

