Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited continues to promote investor education with its Retail Investor Workshop, the latest of which held on Wednesday, 14 July 2021. The webinar which was hosted in collaboration with Greenwich Securities Limited and Africa Prudential Plc was themed, Realizing Income from Your Investments, Dividends to Coupons and Everything In-Between.

In delivering his opening remarks, the Divisional Head, Trading Business, NGX, Mr. Jude Chiemeka stated, “NGX is hosting this event in continuation of our commitment to providing relevant and strategic information targeted at equipping investors with the knowledge and skills necessary to effectively leverage the investment opportunities in the Capital Market. It is important that investors understand capital market investments and investment mechanisms, as only then will they be empowered to make sound investment decisions. We are, therefore, pleased to collaborate with two institutions that represent important stakeholders in the Nigerian capital market ecosystem – Greenwich Securities Limited and Africa Prudential Plc – representing the brokers and registrar businesses respectively. Looking ahead, The Exchange through its Retail Investor Coverage Department will continue to roll out initiatives designed to encourage retail investor involvement in the capital market.”

Speaking on the topic, Realising Income from Investment, the Acting Managing Director, Greenwich Securities Limited, Ms. Eniola Osula took participants through the various investment instruments available to retail investors on the NGX platform. On her part, the Deputy Registrar/Chief Operating Officer, Africa Prudential Plc, Ms. Catherine Nwosu shed light on the topic, Investment: Innovations in the Registrar Space, highlighting the efforts of Registrars to ease the investment process end-to-end. The event culminated in a presentation from the Head, X-Academy, NGX, Ms. Ugochi Obi on the learning opportunities NGX provides to deepen knowledge about the capital market.

NGX continues to respond to the growing need for increased retail participation in the market through its products and services, advanced strides in the use of technology and more frequent engagements across touchpoint. The market continues to look forward to initiatives such as this that will ultimately deepen the capital market and improve liquidity.