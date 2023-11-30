Neymar's relationship crashes one month after welcoming first child

Brazilian footballer, Neymar, has split with partner, Bruna Biancardi, one month after the duo welcomed their first child.

Biancardi disclosed that they are ‘no longer in a relationship”, noting that their daughter, Mavie, is the only reason they have a relationship.

This is coming days after the Brazilian footballer’s alleged explicit chat with OnlyFans star Aline Farias went viral.

In October, the couple welcomed their first child together, stating that their daughter ‘came to complete our lives’.

According to the Daily Mail, Biancardi confirmed their separation in an Instagram story amid rumours of Neymar being unfaithful.

She said, “This is a private matter, but since I am often associated with news, suspicions and jokes, I would like to inform you that I am not in a relationship.

‘We are Mavie’s parents and that is the reason for our relationship. I hope you won’t associate me with the news so often anymore. Thank you.’

Neymar had faced accusations of cheating on Biancardi in recent times, with compromising footage emerging earlier this year of him partying with two different women in a Spanish nightclub.

Also, in recent days, the pair have been at the centre of social media, after an adult entertainer, Aline Farias, shared a flirty message she allegedly received from the Al Hilal forward.

Neymar has a son from a previous relationship with Brazilian influencer Carolina Dantas

The 31-year-old completed a £78 million move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal in August from PSG, signing a two-year deal worth £130 million per season.

However, last month, he suffered a serious knee injury while playing for Brazil in their 2-0 defeat to Uruguay in World Cup qualifying.