Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu, the newly appointed Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (EVC/CEO), National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), says he would ensure that President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is achieved through the deployment of Science, Technology and innovation (STI) in the economy.

Mr. Halilu made this statement while addressing the management and staff of the Agency shortly after his assumption of office as the EVC/CEO at NASENI Headquarters. On Friday, 1 September 2023.

The new EVC/CEO, a tech-Expert and Entrepreneur was appointed to lead NASENI by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, replacing Dr. Bashir Gwandu.

While expatiating on his market driven approach to things, he said his administration would leverage on technology transfer and also not forgetting domestic, home-grown technology development which is the core mandate of NASENI. According to him, “the focus is for innovation, science and technology resource to serve Nigerians and to add value to the national economy.”

He added that the Agency would play critical roles in supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic Agenda for the nation anchored on areas like Food Security, Ending Poverty, economic growth and Job Creation, creating Access to Capital through consumer credit, Inclusivity, Improving Security, Rule of Law and Fighting Corruption.

The new EVC/CEO said in the 21st century, there are immense opportunities for Nigeria to leapfrog in the areas of science, technology, engineering and innovation, even as he promised that NASENI during his tenure would play effectively those central roles through technology transfer revolution that is coming.

According to him, “Our duty here at NASENI will be to use our resources, our talents, our capacity, and our energy to drive economic development priority areas of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Administration, in line with the Act establishing this Agency. “As a preeminent Agency saddled with enormous responsibilities, NASENI with its development institutes and over 4,000 members of staff, is appropriately positioned to deliver on its mandate,” he said.

The new EVC/CEO who pleaded with the staff to put in their best, to work with full commitment and dedication, promised that in return, as EVC/CEO, that the welfare of all NASENI staff will be his priority. While promising an open-door policy for staff, he said he was willing to learn from all staff across the Agency, “I will be open and receptive to your ideas and contributions, and together we will renew NASENI”.

“We will make NASENI an employer of choice in the public sector, a place where people will be proud to contribute their quota to the success of the organization and to the overall development of our country, and where they will be treated with respect and dignity. Change is coming, and you are all going to be a part of it.” He said.

He continued, “We shall adopt, adapt and domesticate cutting-edge technologies, wherever we find it. We will build a pool of well-educated and talented personnel, support world-class research and development (R&Ds), and build partnerships and collaborations across Nigeria, Africa and the world.”

“We shall collaborate with government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), at Federal and State levels, with the private sector, the international community, development partners and the media. In consultation with you, our staff, and our various partners, we will put together a detailed vision and plan of implementation that is built on the foundation of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and priorities”, he affirmed.

While answering questions from the journalists, Mr. Halilu said that he was going to make a significant change by putting NASENI on the economic development map and most importantly churn out products that would increase the gross domestic product (GDP) of the country, which is a priority now with the current economic crisis.

Highlighting his agenda as the EVC/CEO of the Agency, he said, “Number one thing we want to look at is the area of technology transfer, everyone is looking at Africa and there is no better chance than now. Other countries are competing to bring and exchange technologies especially with Africa”

“We cannot ignore our talents. We, Nigerians are amongst the best, doing things in different parts of the globe. We have to bring in all these wealth of experiences. We will ensure that we provide the environment and the necessary support to be able to achieve this mandate”, he added.

The new EVC/CEO was received by top management staff of the Agency, led by Mrs. Nonyem Onyechi, Coordinating Director Planning & Business Development, who guided him on tour of the Agency’s facilities. Mr Khalil held a maiden management meeting with the officials, who took turns to pledge their supports for him and also their desires to work for the good of NASENI and to create positive impacts on the economy.

Mr. Halilu is an entrepreneur and technology expert who had excelled in business development, including managing successfully high-profile concerns both at local and international spheres. He hails from Kano city, Kano state, Nigeria. He has held several positions in both private and public sectors of the Nigerian economy.

He has a Master of Science (M.sc) degree in International Business and also B.Sc in Business Administration from University of Hertfordshire, Hatfield, United Kingdom respectively. He honed his skills in Data Science from John Hopkins, USA. He is an expert in Database Administration, Big Data and E-Commerce and Oracle Database Programing 10G.

Prior to this appointment as EVC/CEO of NASENI, Mr. Khalil sits on the Boards and plays advisory roles in many successful companies like Kuming Power China Group, Nuli Foods Company, CGC Construction, Dantata Foods Ltd., Gongoni Company Ltd., Broadbased Connectivity Limited, Fata Tannery and Sudabelt Medical.

He was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ShapShap Technologies Ltd., OyaOya Strategic Services Ltd., Managing Director of KSH Construction & Design Ltd., Co-Founder/Director of KWNNC Paper Recycling as well as Prymo.ng. He was the Chief Operating Officer (COO) Scirrocco International Ltd.; Director/COO of Africa Infotech Consulting; and Director of JIGS Environmental Services & Agro Allied Ltd. He previously worked at ZCET Global Metering Company and W.J Bush and Co.