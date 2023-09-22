The newly appointed Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Yemi Cardoso, has formally assumed office.

A statement by the Director of Corporate Communication of the apex Bank, Dr. Isa Abdulmumin, disclosed this in a statement today, Friday.

Abdulmumin said that Dr. Cardoso would occupy the office in acting capacity pending the confirmation of his nomination by the National Assembly.

The Director confirmed the resignation of Godwin Emefiele as CBN governor.

Similarly, Folashodun Shonubi, who acted as CBN governor after Emefiele’s suspension, also resigned along all the deputy governors of the apex Bank.