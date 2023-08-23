NERC urges Nigerians to update prepaid meters before Nov 2024

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has urged Nigerians to update their prepaid meters before November 2024.

The commission which announced this via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday, said prepaid meter users might face difficulties in recharging their meters after November 2024 if the required update is not done before the deadline.

NERC advised users to get in touch with their respective electricity distribution companies (DisCos) for more information on the process, while assuring that the update is free of charge.

The electricity regulatory agency also said the update would not tamper with the units in the meters.

“If you have a prepaid meter, it may be time for an update. From November 2024, you may not be able to recharge your meter. However, updating is easy and free. DisCos shall commence issuance of 2 free Key Change Tokens (KCTs) which will update your meter,” the post reads.

“The update will not affect the units in your meter nor will it make your meter run faster than usual. Contact your DisCo for more information.”