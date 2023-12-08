Nelson Mandela's home abandoned over unpaid electricity bills

Nelson Mandela, former South African President’s home where he lived before his death, has been abandoned by his grandchildren.

A South African journalist, Silindelo Masikene, in a tweet on Friday, said the anti apartheid hero’s grandchildren, who were the home’s last occupants, left due to unpaid electricity bills.

Sharing photos of the house, Masikane wrote, “EXCLUSIVE: The last place former president #NelsonMandela called home has been abandoned.

“The mansion on 12th Avenue in Houghton was being occupied by Mandela’s grandchildren but they moved out after the lights were cut due to unpaid utility bills – which according to his grandchildren are supposed to be paid by the Nelson Rolihlala Mandela Trust.

“10 years after the statesman’s death and his estate has still not been wind up.”