Negative sentiment continues to prevail in Nigerian Equity market, dips 0.22%

The downturn in the Nigerian Stock Exchange continued on Tuesday, propelled by the consumer goods sector.

The All Share Index (ASI) shed 61.68 absolute points, representing a decline of 0.22 per cent to close at 28,422.76 points as Market Capitalization dipped by N23.17 billion, representing 0.22 per cent decline to close at N10.68 trillion.

The consumer goods sector -1.68 per cent to lead three other sectors which were bearish, while the banking, insurance, oil and gas appreciated.

NEIMETH appreciated 9.09 per cent to emerge the top among 20 gainers, while UPL shed -9.73 per cent to lead 15 other losers.

A total of GUARANTY stock 33.11 million shares worth N1.03 billion were traded on Tuesday, making the most active stock.

Investors exchanged a total of 200.06 million shares valued at N2.69 billion in 3,600 deals.

The local bourse has so far lost -9.57 per cent this year.