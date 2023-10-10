The National Examination Council (NECO) has released the 2023 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) internal results.

The council said 61.60 percent of candidates got five credits, including English Language and Mathematics.

The Registrar of the examination body, Prof. Dantani Wushishi, announced this in a statement on Tuesday.

The number of candidates who registered for the exam was 1,205,888, and the number of candidates who sat for the exams was 1,196,985.

616,398 males and 580,587 females sat for the Examination.

Number of candidates with 5 credits and above, including English and Maths 737, 308.

The number of candidates with five credits, irrespective of English and Mathematics, is 1,013,611, representing 84.68 per cent.