NECO releases 2023 SSCE results

The National Examinations Council (NECO), on Monday, announced the release of the external 2023 November/December Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) results.

The national examination body disclosed that 67.35% of candidates scored five credits and above in English Language and Mathematics.

The Registrar and Chief Executive of NECO, Professor Dantani Wushishi, made the official announcement of the results at the NECO headquarters in Minna, Niger State, on Monday.

The Council also announced the launching of the e-Posting Software that is designed to address the myriad of problems associated with posting of the Council’s staff for out-of-station assignments.

The examination was conducted from Monday, November 20 to Wednesday December 20, 2023.

Wushishi, who said the result was released just 67 days after the last examination, said candidates can access their results on the NECO official website www.neco.gov.ng, using their examination registration number.

He said the number of candidates that registered for the examination was 74,950 with 39,213 (52.31%) males and 35,737 (47.68%) females while candidates that eventually sat for the examinations were 74,342 with 38,867 (52.28%) males and 35,475 (47.71%) females.

“The number of candidates that sat for English Language is 73,124 out of which 55,272, representing 75.59% got Credit and above.

“The number of candidates that sat for Mathematics is 73,119, out of which 67,815, representing 92.75% got Credit and above.

“The number of Candidates who got five (5) Credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics is 50,066 representing 67.35%.

“Also 62,530 candidates, representing 84.11% got five (5) Credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics.

“The number of candidates booked for various forms of malpractice is 8,518, as against 11,419 in 2022, which shows a decline in the number of malpractice cases by 25.4%,” he said.

The Registrar added that said the examination malpractice cases for 2023 SSCE External included two centres, one each in Kaduna and Ogun States involved in whole centre cases.

Two supervisors, one each in Oyo and Lagos States, he said, were blacklisted for poor supervision, inability to control the candidates, and for aiding and abetting while one Centre in Borno State was blacklisted for aiding and abetting by sharing whatsapp messages to candidates.

Speaking on the e-Posting Software, the Registrar said prior to the introduction of the Annual Staff Posting Calendar, posting of staff for various assignments were greeted with a lot of complaints arising from lopsidedness, and favoritism which gave rise to serious agitations.

“What we are doing today is taking it a step further by digitalizing the process and making it seamless, thereby addressing some of those concerns associated with the manual process. With this new development, every staff will be notified at the beginning of the year about the type and number of assignments they are eligible for, as well as the place of assignment,” he said.

