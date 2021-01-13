The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released its 2020 Senior Secondary School Examination (SSCE) results.

The Registrar, Professor Godswill Obioma, announced the release at the NECO Headquarters in Minna.

According to him, there was a two percent increase of candidates who made five credits and above in all subjects.

The Council derecognised 12 schools for their involvement in mass cheating and whole school cases of malpractice.

Obioma said the schools derecignised include four schools in Adamawa, two in kaduna, two in Kastina, Two in Niger, one in Taraba and one in FCT.

He said that 24 supervisors were blacklisted for various offences ranging from poor supervision, aiding and abetting, connivance with non candidates to write answers on chalkboards.