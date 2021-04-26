Senator Senator Ali Ndume, Chairman, Senate Committee on Army and senator representing Borno South Senatorial District, has called on the Federal Government to expose all the over 400 Bureau De Change operators recently arrested for allegedly funding the activities of Boko Haram insurgency in the country.

Ndume whomade the call in an interview with journalists in Abuja on Sunday, demanded an open trial of all the suspects.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, had last month, said the Nigerian Government had arrested some Bureau De Change operators who were facilitating the transfer of money to Boko Haram terrorists.

According to, some Nigerians transferring money to the sect from the United Arab Emirates were working with the BDC operators.

Ndume argued that Nigerians deserve to know what the government was doing concerning the suspects.

“The Presidency said recently that Nigerians would be shocked if it revealed the identities of those who are sponsoring the Boko Haram insurgents,” he said.

“Can you imagine that 400 Bureau De Change operators are the people funding the Boko Haram?

“When the BDC operators are arrested now, what will the government do with them. The presidency is already saying their case is confidential. What is confidential about it?

“The presidency should expose the identities of all the BDC operators so far arrested and carry out their trial in public. If any of them is innocent, he should be allowed to go while those found guilty must be made to face the music.

“When I was wrongly accused, I was tried publicly and I was vindicated. The trial lasted six years in an open court. If there is any criminal act linked to anybody. No matter how highly placed, let the evidence be placed before the public, there should be no secret trial.

“Nowadays, criminals are arrested and paraded without further action. Nobody knows what happens to the people who killed 11 soldiers in Benue State recently? What happened to those who beheaded policemen in Cross River State?

“If everyone is doing what he is supposed to do as defined by our constitution and laws, we would not have these problems. Citizens should expose suspicious movements.”