The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has busted a warehouse in a secluded estate in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State, where 1.8tons (1,855 kilograms) of cocaine worth over $278,250,000, an equivalent of about N194.7bn in street value were seized.

The discovery is the biggest drug bust in the country in years.

The warehouse was raided on Sunday. The suspected barons have also been arrested.

