NDLEA apprehends suspects attempting to traffic cocaine to Saudi Arabia

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operatives on Wednesday nabbed suspects identified as Fatai Yekini and Ayinla Kemi preparing to ingest 200 wraps of cocaine in a Lagos hotel.

The suspects, based on intelligence, were planning to smuggle the drugs to Saudi Arabia for the ongoing Hajj pilgrimage.

The agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, shared the information via his X account on Thursday, along with a video showing the intercepted contraband.

Sharing a video, he wrote, “Caught in the Act: They were preparing to swallow 200 wraps of cocaine ahead of their flight to the ongoing hajj in Saudi Arabia Wednesday night and #ndlea_nigeria officers stormed their hotel rooms in an intel led ops. Details shortly”

