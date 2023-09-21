OBINNA EZUGWU

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), the official Liquidator of the failed Banks in Nigeria, in line with its mandate has informed depositors and ex-staff (deposits) of defunct Peak Merchant Bank that it has concluded preparations to pay their first liquidation dividend.

According to a release signed by the Director, Communication and Public Affairs, NDIC, Bashir A. Nuhu, the verification exercise would enable depositors of the defunct bank to cross-check and ascertain their account information as well as balances with the bank as at closure.

“We enjoin all eligible stakeholders of the defunct bank to visit any NDIC offices or visit NDIC Website on www.ndic.gov.ng for verification of their claims commencing from Monday, 18th September to 16th October, 2023 while the duly completed verification forms can also be sent to the Corporation’s email address at: claimscomplaints@ndic.gov.ng,” the statement added.