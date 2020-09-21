By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Director General of the National Directorate of Employment(NDE), Dr. Nasir Mohammed Ladan Argungu has emphasised the need for unemployed persons, especially, Nigerian youths to explore tremendous job opportunities in the Agric sector because of its value chain in order to grow Nigeria’s Economy.

The NDE boss stated this in Oshogbo while speaking through the NDE Osun State coordinator, Mallam Ismail Yekeen, at the commencement of the three months intensive training organised by NDE Rural Employment Promotion (REP) Department for 100 participants under the NDE Sustainable Agric Development Training Scheme (SADTS 2020).

According to him, the issue of unemployment could be reduced to the barest minimum, if enormous resources of unemployed youths could be deployed into Agriculture and other Agro allied productive ventures.

He enjoined the selected participants to accord Agric development, a pride of place in their consciousness “as Agric business is a serious business “.

He expressed NDE’s readiness to continue to provide succour to all unemployed persons, through its various employment generation programmes and activities.

The NDE DG disclosed that through the directorate’s efforts and in collaboration with both National and International agencies, the NDE has been able to address effectively the scourge of joblessness among unemployed persons.

Also speaking at the occasion, the head of the Department of REP, Mrs Toyin Adesina, advised the participants to be committed to the training “as all areas of Agriculture will be covered, both theoretically and practically “.

Mrs Adesina, stated further, that the training would run for three months, during which the participants would be attached to established private or public farm enterprise , for them to acquire requisite knowledge, in any area of Agric they may intend to venture into.

She disclosed that the participants could be further assisted, after the completion of the training by way of provision of starter pack, in cash or kind.