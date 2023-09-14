By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has called for mutual collaboration of all sectors in Nigeria to develop the nation’s economy, just as he opined that Nigeria can develop to its fullest only if people can contribute meaningfully to her development by synergizing to formulate better ways to grow their beloved Nation.

Gov. Adeleke stated this at the closing ceremony of the 3-day edition of the 22nd Joint Planning Board (JPB) and National Council on Development Planning (NCDP) meeting held at Center for Black Culture and International Understanding, Osogbo, the State Capital, noting that the gathering was not only a testament to the state’s commitment to national development but also a reflection of our collective dedication to finding innovative solutions to the complex challenges facing the Country.

The State helsman stressed further that the theme of this year’s meetings, “Imperatives for Restoring Nigeria on the Path of Sustainable Economic Growth and Development,” couldn’t be timelier, pointing out that as the nation navigates through the evolving economic landscape, it is crucial that all come together to chart a course that ensures not only growth but sustainability and inclusivity for all Nigerians.

“As the host State, Osun is proud to showcase its development initiatives and investment opportunities to the nation. We consider it a privilege to be the first to host the JPB and NCDP meetings since our state’s creation. This event provides an excellent platform for us to strengthen our partnership with the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning and engage with development partners for the benefit of our state”, the Governor stated.

In his address, the Hosting Vice President of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Settima, who was represented by the Minister of National Budget Planning, Senator Atiku Abukaka Bagudu thanked the Osun Government for the warm reception since the opening of the programme.

The 2-term former Governor of Kebbi State further enjoined all and sundry to collaborate to boost the nation’s economy, while frowning at the low level of development of the Country in terms of budget planning and implementation.

In his own goodwill message, the Acting Comptroller General of Custom Service, Bashir Adeniyi who stated that his Agency is ready to collaborate with the federal government to enhance its growth and development, also took time to eulogize Governor Adeleke for his giant strides in the area of infrastructural development.

While speaking, Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi said he was delighted to be part of the programme, noting that the event gives Nigeria the platform to delebrate on the way forward in budget planning.

The Commissioner however used the opportunity to showcase the laudable achievements of the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke in the State within 9 months in office, such as disbursement of bond certificates to retirees, inauguration of 8th Assembly, digging of boreholes in 332 wards across the State, implementation of outstanding promotion for workers, rehabilitation of roads, Imole free surgical outreach, just to mention few.