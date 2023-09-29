NBTE team visits distinct polytechnic Ekosin

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The National Board for Technical Education, Kaduna has reaffirmed its commitment towards ensuring that Polytechnic Students concentrate more on technical know-how as well as skill acquisition rather than theoretical aspect.

The board secretary, represented by the Coordinator, Student’s Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES), Mr. D.B. Mohammad, stated this when he came for SIWES Resource Facility Accreditation at Distinct Polytechnic. Ekosin, Osun state.

Mohammad commended the institution on her pragmatic approach and relentless efforts as the first private institution in Osun state and second among all the tertiary institutions in the state to complete the SIWES accreditation exercise.

He appreciated the management of the institution for its quick response to the yearnings of the Board and promised that the Board would ensure that the desires of the students going for the current SIWES programme would be met through the synergy between the Board and other relevant stakeholders.

In his response, the Rector of the Institution, Dr. A.T. Adepoju , appreciated the efforts of the Board in coming up with the ingenuity at this period where skills are more needed than the theoretical aspect of the academics.

He added that at Distinct Polytechnic, Ekosin, the believe of the management and staff is that the paradigm shift from job seeking to job creation, and the Institution would not rest until her graduands become job-creators, not job-seekers.

He therefore, appealed to the Federal Government to assist private Institutions by making them to benefit from subventions as well as intervention funds so as to meet up with global standard and compete favourably with their contemporaries, while enjoining all relevant stakeholders to encourage the private sector of the education through positive legislations as well as adequate support so as to stand tall among others.