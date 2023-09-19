The Vice-Chairman, Education at the Senate, Chairman of the Nigerian Book Fair Trust, President, Nigerian Publishers Association, Dr Uchenna Anioke and the MD, Accessible Publishers Limited, Mr Adedapo Gbadega are to be honoured at the 3rd National Conference and AGM of the Network of Book Clubs and Reading Culture Promoters in Nigeria billed to hold at the University of Lagos on September 27 and 28, 2023.

A statement from the reading promotions body says the recipients have been chosen on account of their varied contributions to the promotion of the reading culture in Nigeria through the years.

The conference which has the theme, The Science of Reading and Early Literacy Development: The Role of Parents, Educators, Libraries and Book Clubs, also features the Chief Academic Officer of the Lastinger Center for Education, University of Florida, Dr Paige Pullen as Keynote Speaker, while the National Librarian/CEO, National Library of Nigeria, Professor Chinwe Anunobi, is billed to chair the session.