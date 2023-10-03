The Network of Book Clubs and Reading Culture Promoters in Nigeria (NBRP), has called the introduction of a Literature Defense and Support Fund to combat the dwindling attention to the teaching of Literature in the school system.

This, it said, is necessary given its negative effective on the cultivation of deep and lifelong reading, education and research skills.

The call is contained in a communique issued at the organization’s annual conference and annual general meeting held at the Julius Berger Hall, University of Lagos from September 27 to 28, 2023.

The communique was signed by Anote Ajeluorou, its Publicity Secretary.

It said the conference, among other things, resolved as follows:

1. Commend the Keynote speaker, Dr Paige Pullen and panel discussants for very lucid presentations that spoke to the subject of the conference and recommend their adoption as working documents by NBRP;

2. Acknowledge the continuing and expanding solidarity among stakeholders in the books and reading ecosystem and call for even greater levels of collaboration therein;

3. Commend the MOU partners in the 774 Libraries and Book Clubs Project and the Book Ecosystem Advocacy initiative, namely, the National Library of Nigeria, the Nigerian Library Association, the Committee for Relevant Art and the Network of Book Clubs and Reading Culture Promoters in Nigeria for sustaining the collaborations thus far and call for renewed efforts on all sides to deliver even more value going forward to the Nigerian people on the critical turf of readership promotion;

4. Request the extension of the MOU period with the National Library of Nigeria to a new mandate of three years for enhanced longer term engagement. To this end, a formal re-signing event should be convened as soon as is practicable;

5. Ask for the institutionalization of an annual review session in the MOU objects as an avenue for continuing to streamline and sharpen implementation modalities;

6. Request for more regular training and refresher activities for book clubs managers;

7. Advocate the introduction of a Literature Defense and Support Fund to practically intervene in combating the dwindling attention to the teaching of Literature in the school system given its negative effective on the cultivation of deep and lifelong reading, education and research skills;

8. Advocate the infusion of more spaces and opportunities for online and digital based reading culture enhancement and broad communication so as to engender greater youth engagement;

9. Commend the returned Executive of NBRP for a productive first term in office and ask for more devotion and output in their second term;

10. Task the pioneer NBRP Champions of Reading awardees to be good ambassadors of the brand and the reading promotions endeavour;

11. Encourage Authors, Publishers and Booksellers in particular to continue working at mutually addressing friction points and challenges in the book chain so as to ensure that the chain works more seamlessly and readers get improved value overall.

12. Urge the Annual NBRP Book Clubs City and Conference state hosts to fully provision for the enhanced implementation of the NBRP 774 Libraries and Book Clubs mandate in the respective LGAs within their states as a priority activity during their hosting year.