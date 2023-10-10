NB announces resignation of Yeliz Yedikardesler as a director

Nigerian Breweries Plc has announced to the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public that Mrs. Yeliz Yedikardesler has resigned from her position on the Board of Directors as a Non-Executive Director as of the 6th of October 2023. The resignation follows her leaving the Heineken Group.

Mrs. Yedikardesler joined the Board in April 2022 after she joined the Heineken Group as the Regional Finance Director for the Africa, Middle East, and Eastern Europe Region. She served as a member of the Company’s Statutory Audit Committee.

This announcement was contained in the corporate disclosure released by the company secretary, Uaboi G. AGBEBAKU, FCIS on the 9th October, 2023.