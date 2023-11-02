Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan sworn in as Kogi Central Senator

Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President, has sworn in Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as Senator representing Kogi Central.

This comes after the Appeal Court in Abuja upheld an earlier judgment of the Kogi National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, which declared her the rightful winner of the Senatorial Election.

Her opponent and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abubakar Ohere, had challenged her electoral victory at the lower court where he lost and went on to challenge this at the appellate court.

The appellate court, in its ruling, upheld the earlier judgment of the Tribunal, which declared the PDP candidate as the authentic senator of Kogi Central with lawful votes of 54,354 while Ohere APC scored 51,291 votes.

She was administered the oath by the Clerk of the Senate at exactly 11:41 am.

