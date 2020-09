The Naira depreciated to ₦460/US$1 on Tuesday at the parallel foreign exchange rate from ₦455/US$1 it traded on Monday.

Meanwhile, at Investors and Exporters (I&E) window the local currency appreciated to N385.80/US$1 on Tuesday from N386.70/US$1 on Monday.

The market turnover at the I&E forex window increased by $29.42 million.

At the official forex segment, the Naira was flat at N379.00/ US$1.