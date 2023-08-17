Naira Marley joins campaign against drug abuse

Singer, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has joined the campaign against drug abuse in the country.

The Femi Babafemi, spokesperson for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), disclosed this in a post via his X handle @FemiBabafemi, on Thursday.

“See who’s on board ⁦@ndlea_nigeria⁩ War Against Drug Abuse, WADA, advocacy campaign; it’s your fav, Naira Marley. Watch out for the video of his message to Marlians and Nigerian youths here tomorrow,” he wrote.

Marley is known to promote drug use in his music videos.