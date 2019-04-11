Naira devalues slightly by 0.03% to $/N358.80 at parallel market

The Naira at the parallel market, the cash rate depreciated slightly by 0.03 per cent to N358.80/$, whilst the transfer rate remained unchanged at N364.00/$ on Thursday.

The Investors and Exporters (I&E) FX window opened at N360.25, traded high at N362.00 and eventually closed at N360.14, appreciating 0.05 per cent compared to the previous day’s closing position.

A total of $335.03 million was transacted through the I&E window, while whilst market turnover dipped slightly lower by 39 per cent to $205 million.

At the Interbank, the Naira/USD rate remained unchanged at N307.00/$ (spot) and N355.78/$ (SMIS).

