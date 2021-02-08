The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has announced the shutting down of a food manufacturing company over revalidation of expired Curry and Thyme spices.

A statement by the Resident Media Consultant of NAFDAC, Sayo Akintola on Sunday, said its Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, expressed her abhorrence of the act.

Adeyeye said the company “would be heavily sanctioned for endangering public health.”

The statement reads, “Following a tip-off, operatives of the Investigation and Enforcement Directorate of NAFDAC swooped on the main warehouse and factory of Every Rose Limited, manufacturers of SomGeo brand of spices located at Petu Village, Cele 2, Bus Stop, Off Ibeju-Lekki, and No. 23, Tunji Lekki, Bello Street, Penuncular Stream 2, Lekki, Lagos respectively.

“Sequel to the visit by the NAFDAC officials, it was discovered that large quantities of expired curry and thyme spices were stored in the warehouse with packaging materials, labels as well as stamps that were being used to illegally revalidate the already expired products (spices).”

Adeyeye said the two locations visited were sealed, adding that the company staff found revalidating the products had been apprehended and taken to NAFDAC office.

“Records available in NAFDAC show that the company located at 19, Adelajo Ojo Crescent, Magodo, Lagos, registered 16 different products for listing under the brand name SOMGEO and these include SOMGEO Ginger Powder, SOMGEO Garlic Powder, SOMGEO Thyme Leaves and SOMGEO Mixed Spices Powder amongst others. The registration, however, expired on December 5, 2017,” the statement said.