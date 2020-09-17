The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned against buying and using of falsified Proximexa Suspension 125mg/5ml, with Lot No. C830116 currently in circulation in Nigeria.

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye made this known in statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday.

According to Adeyeye, the agency has been informed by Allen and Hanburys (A & H) Pharmaceutical Nigeria Ltd. on the circulation of the drug presently in the country in retail outlets.

She said that the falsified proximexa suspension 125mg/5ml Lot No. C830116 was labeled with fictitious manufactured date with Sept. 2019 and to expire in Sept. 2022.

Adeyeye said that the drug, which was manufactured by Glaxo Operations UK Ltd., was packaged to be genuine, therefore, urged Nigerians to desist from the brand.

According to her, the genuine proximexa suspension 125mg/5ml (Cefuroxime Axetil 125mg/5ml) with Batch No. C830116, manufactured by Glaxo Operations UK Ltd., has its manufacturing date as Sept. 2017, which expired on Sept. 2019.

She said that the genuine proximexa suspension 125mg/5ml manufactured by Glaxo Operations UK Ltd. was registered by NAFDAC with NAFDAC Registration No. A4-6143.

Adeyeye said that the genuine proximexa suspension 125mg/5ml “is an antibiotic drug used in treating a wide variety of material infections including bronchitis, urinary tract infections and pneumonia.’’

She said that Glaxo Operations UK Ltd. had also confirmed that it did not manufacture the falsified proximexa suspension 125mg/5ml.

She, therefore, implored importers, wholesalers and retailers to desist from illegal importation, distribution and sale of the falsified product.

According to her, surveillance has been strengthened by NAFDAC at all port of entry to prevent illegal importation of the falsified proximexa suspension 125mg/5ml.

Adeyeye said that the agency had also heightened surveillance in the 36 states and FCT to prevent distribution and sale of the said drug. (NAN)