The National Democratic Coalition Organisations (NADECO USA), has announced that in its determination towards ensuring quality and sustainable democratic development and growth of the citizenry in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, it is organizing a Historic World Press Conference inside the Chicago City Hall (the Citadel of Democracy in the state of Abraham Lincoln).

A statement from Comrade David Adenekan, Publicity Secretary, NADECO USA, on Thursday, said the purpose of ‘This Historic Press Conference is to provide journalists and the international community the opportunity to ask the needed questions that will properly investigate and shed more light on the alleged forged certificate from Chicago State University (CSU) by Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

According to the statement, “This is part of a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of NADECO, Comrade David Adenekan and made available to news media and journalists today, Thursday, 19th October, 2023.”

The World Press Conference is scheduled to hold on October 23rd (Monday), 2023 at 9:45 am prompt.

NADECO USA further said the press conference will bring to the fore, “some of the mind-boggling questions that are begging for answers; and to demystify any mystery behind the alleged forged certificate to protect the integrity of Chicago State University (CSU) and more importantly, to safeguard the unblemished records of many law-abiding citizens of Nigeria that are living abroad.

“NADECO USA, as a firm democratic organization that has strong faith in the freedom and power of the press (The Watchdog of Democracy) will allow The International Press to “opening up can of worms”, if there is any for the world to know.

“The struggle to save Nigeria from corrupt and bad leaders must continue,” the statement concluded.