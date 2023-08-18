NADDC commences solar-powered electric vehicle charging station in UNN

The National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) has reportedly set up a 100 per cent Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station at the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN).

In a statement on Friday, The Council stated that the pilot project was an initiative under its EV development project as incorporated in the new 2023 National Automotive Industry Development Plan.

Quoting the the Vice-Chancellor of UNN, professor Charles Igwe, as saying that the project was not only a source of joy , but commendable and a landmark achievement.

The Vice Chancellor said : “I am delighted that UNN is among the universities chosen to be part of the NADDC EV Pilot programme. UNN will always support and be the first on EV development in Nigeria.”

He implored relevant authorities in the university to show more proclivity towards the practical, enjoying them to key into the Vehicle Electrification programme of NADDC for the benefit of the university and humanity in general.

He emphasized urgency to bridge the gap between energy production and productivity by building Solar Energy farms as renewable sources of energy generation in Nigeria.

The statement also quoted NADDC Director-General, Jelani Aliyu, as saying that the station at UNN was one of the three EV pilot programmes of the NADDC.

Jelani, represented by the Director, Industrial Infrastructure Department of the council, Nua Omisanya, said it was aimed at developing research work in the area of vehicle electrification through human capital development.

“In furtherance to the council’s bid to promote the research, design and adoption of EVs, NADDC had developed three 15KVA Solar-powered EV charging Stations at three Federal Institutions.

“The institutions are the University of Lagos, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka,” he said.