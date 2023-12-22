N-POWER beneficiaries elated as FG begins payment of arrears of stipends

Beneficiaries of federal government’s N-Power programme have expressed joy after receiving the arrears of their monthly stipends.

President Bola Tinubu led Federal Government had approved the payment of backlog of the arrears across the country.

The payment started after a verification exercise initiated and concluded by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Announcing the release of funds, Wednesday night, Dr. Betta Edu, Nigeria Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, said it was an indeed a renewed hope for the Nigerian youths during the Christmas and New year celebration.

Edu said President Tinubu’s interest in Nigeria youths is evidenced with his numerous policies and programmes of his administration largely tailored toward providing opportunities for them.

She wished the beneficiaries who went through the painstaking process of the verification exercise, a Merry Christmas and prosperous New year with their loved ones.

” I stayed awake with the NPOWER team till 3am at the office to ensure NPOWER Beneficiaries get paid before Christmas in line with the directive of the President.

“ Now, I can confirm to you the payment of NPower Beneficiaries have commenced and the evidence is in their account Merry Christmas” the Minister said.

Aminu Muhammed from Kano said in a message to the minister” Thank you Mr president and the honourable minister fulfilling your promise, I just recieved my alert.

Same confirmation of alert receipt came from Sanni Baba in Bauchi ,Uche Nnaji Obi from Enugu, Kayode Babatunde in Ibadan and kolo Nda from Niger amongst about 400,000 beneficiaries who successfully went through the verification process and got paid.