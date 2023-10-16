David Adeleke, Afrobeats singer popularly known as Davido says himself and his wife, Chioma were shaking when they discovered that they were expecting twins.

The couple welcomed twins, a boy and girl in the United States this October, a year after losing their son, Ifeanyi.

The singer who confirmed the birth of the twins for the first time at the United Masters Select Con event Saturday, said he and his wife were shaking when they discovered they were expecting twins.

He said that despite how hard it was losing his son, Ifeanyi, he still kept the faith.

“I was at the point of giving up. I thought I was never going to be able to sing ever again. I’m telling God, I’m doing this no more. After that, I have had my most successful year, I have had my biggest album. Three days ago, my wife delivered twins. A beautiful boy and girl came back in double. I kept the faith despite it being hard.

“When my wife and I found out, we were shaking, and it was in the same month my son passed. My son passed away last year in October, and my wife gave birth this year in October,” he said.