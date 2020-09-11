OBINNA EZUGWU

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Obadiah Mailafia has raised concerns about the safety of his life following a third invitation extended to him by the Department of State Services (DSS)

Mailafia who expressed worry over his continued invitation by the security agency in a statement issued in Jos, alleged that he is being persecuted over his claim in an interview with a radio station in Lagos, that a Northern governor is a Boko Haram commander.

Mailafia had alleged in the said interview that the terrorist group plans to begin attacks in the South in 2022 as part of plan to take over the entire country.

“Dear Comrades, Beloved Brethren, I have once again (for the 3rd time) been ordered to appear before the DSS at their Jos HQ this coming Monday 14th September, at 11.00 am,” Mailafia said.

“This is in addition to our battle in court, as my lawyer appears before a Jos High Court today Friday the 11th, seeking a restraining order against the DIG Criminal Investigations Department (CID) who are also pursuing me.

“I spent over 20 years of my working life abroad as a university teacher, banker and international civil servant with unblemished record.

“I have no criminal record — not even a parking ticket. Sadly, it is in my own fatherland that I’m being subjected to criminal investigation and such extreme political persecution.

“Please, pray for me. I have reasons to believe that my life is in danger and that some powerful political forces want to silence me forever. For speaking the truth.

“For speaking on behalf of the holy martyrs — of thousands of innocent children, women, elderly and youths that have been killed in our beloved country. It is only in our benighted country that a man who speaks from his conscience can be hounded like a common criminal.”

Mailafia called on Nigerians of good conscience, especially those living in Jos, to rally support for him.

“Please, those of you in the Jos area or who can easily travel to Jos, please kindly mobilise and be there en masse to support me on Monday at 11.00 am as I go once again into the Lions’ Den. I’m a believer in nonviolence. Please, no-one should throw even a little stone on my behalf. Let us become candles of light and peace in this Age of Darkness. Thank you so immensely and may God bless you alI.”