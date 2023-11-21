My husband laying foundation for a great Nigeria - Remi Tinubu

Senator Remi Tinubu, Nigeria’s First Lady, says her husband, Bola Tinubu, is laying the foundation for a more formidable nation with prospects of a great future.

Mrs. Tinubu who spoke at a dinner held in her honor by the Nigerians in Diaspora Organization (NIDO) in Sierra Leone, explained that the present administration in the country has the best interest of Nigerians as it has focus, hence the bold policies and programmes put in place by government.

She said: “I can assure you. You can trust my husband. Nigeria is like a fresh baby that we have to nurture. We hope to lay a good foundation that generations will be able to build upon. We are in it to make sure we can turn our nation around “.

The First Lady, according to a release issued on Monday by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi,

commended Nigerians living in Sierra Leone for the unity they demonstrate despite being from different tribes and religious backgrounds.

This, she said, should be emulated by Nigerians back home.

Mrs Tinubu was in Sierra Leone on the invitation of the country’s First Lady to commemorate the UN Day on the Prevention of and Healing from Child Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Violence.

Earlier in his speech, President of NIDO in Sierra Leone, Abiodun Oyebode, on behalf of the others expressed confidence in the President Tinubu-led administration noting that they will continue to support the government.

He also commended the First Lady’ efforts through the Renewed Hope Initiative for all it has done so far.

He asked her to collaborate with other African First Ladies to replicate programs such as the empowerment of widows and orphans of the Armed Forces in their countries.

Oyebode appealed to Mrs Tinubu to lend a helping hand to the Nigerian community in Sierra Leone in executing the building of a Nigerian Hospital in the country.

Some other Nigerians who spoke asked that government should help see to including Nigerians in the diaspora in subsequent voting processes.