Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, says his government is focused on delivering good governance to the people of the State.

Governor Otti spoke on Monday when he met with a delegation of Bulgarian diplomats led by the Ambassador of Bulgaria to Nigeria, His Excellency, Yanko Yordanov.

He said that his government was very serious and focused on impacting positively on the lives of the people of the state.

“The government we have in Abia State right now is a very serious government. We are focused on delivering good governance to our people, and good governance speaks to welfare, it speaks to healthcare delivery, it speaks to education critically and of course security and economic well-being of the people, and we are single minded in delivering those to our people,” he said.

Governor Otti, who said that his government was willing to partner the Bulgarian government, stated that he was impressed with the areas the Bulgarian government had chosen to assist the State.

“I am very happy in the areas that you have chosen to intervene and to support us; food is everything and there’s no important security you will be talking about without talking about food security,” the Governor declared.

According to Governor Otti, Abia is blessed with good vegetation and boasts of agricultural products such as cocoa, oil palm, rubber, cashew, maize among others.

“We are luckily blessed with good vegetation and naturally, we produce a lot of food. I believe that with improved seedlings and better technology and of course, the training you talked about, there are no better time to come to us than now. We are still at the drawing table,” he enthused.

Dr. Otti, widely acknowledged as the most performing governor among his peers, said his government would welcome a trade partnership with Bulgaria and access to European market for products from AbiaState.

“I believe that this is the time we should begin to look at it as a serious business. We are happy and we are willing to work with you at any level that you want to make a success out of the land God has blessed us with and all products that can come out of it,” he said, adding that the State would submit itself to superior training and technology.

Earlier, the Bulgarian Ambassador to Nigeria, said the delegation was in the State to seek collaboration with Abia in order to boost agriculture, trade, education and human capital development.

“In more concrete terms, the project we wish to bring to your attention will be offering comprehensive understanding about the need to develop, not only economic ties, but also the people to people exchange,” Yordanov said.

He further explained that the proposed partnership would come with a training support package in agricultural technology and skills.

“Abia State is widely known as a State where all the opportunities exist. This is why my country and private investors desire to collaborate and develop partnership with Your Excellency,” the Ambassador explained.

In attendance at the meeting with the Governor were some members of the State Executive Council, among whom were the Deputy Governor, Engr Ikechukwu Emetu; Secretary to the State Government, Prof Kenneth Kalu; Commissioner for Trade, Commerce and Industry, Dr. ChimezieUkaegbu; Commissioner for Agriculture, Prof Monica Ironkwe and Commissioner for Education, Prof Uche Eme-Uche.

There were also the Special Adviser to the Governor on Trade, Commerce and Industry, Chief Nwaka Inem and Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture, Dr. Cliff Agbaeze.