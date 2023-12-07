My agitation for Yoruba nation legitimate, Sunday Igboho insists

Sunday Adeyemo, alias Sunday Igboho, a Yoruba nation agitator, has maintained that his quest for an independent Yoruba nation is legitimate and constitutional.

Igbo explained that he didn’t expect former president Muhammadu Buhari to send security agents to his house because he did nothing wrong.

Recall that Igboho’s house was raided by the Department of State Services (DSS) on July 1, 2021.

He was arrested on July 20, 2021while trying to travel to Germany at Cardinal Bernardin International Airport, Cotonou, Benin Republic, three weeks after he was declared wanted by the DSS in Nigeria.

He was later granted bail.

Speaking in an interview with Punch published on Thursday, Igboho maintained that he did nothing wrong to warrant an attack on him.

“I was not expecting the government of former President Muhammadu Buhari to send security agents after me because our struggle for the actualisation of the Yoruba nation was constitutional, peaceful and legitimate,” he said.

“We were very civil with our activities, hence we never expected a responsible government to see our agitation as harmful to the peace of the country. Yoruba as an ethnic group among the ethnic nationalities in the country is an integral part of Nigeria. So for the past government of Buhari to come after my life and invade my residence in Ibadan with the security agents, killing my aide, and injuring several others was the highest level of illegality and executive recklessness. The whole building was riddled with bullets from the joint team of DSS and Nigeria Army personnel. My cars, most of which were brand new were also vandalised all because we were craving for the Yoruba nation.

Asked how he didn’t get intelligence information before the July 1, 2021 raid, Igboho said, “I don’t have any influence. I’m a businessman and where do I get influence when I am not a politician or a public office holder, who may have influence or tentacles in the corridor of power? So, I couldn’t have gotten any intel before the deadly attack on my home and my people on July 1, 2021. I don’t understand what you mean by spiritual power because I am not a prophet or an herbalist.”