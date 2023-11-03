Multichoice, owners of DStv and GOtv platforms, has reportedly announced that new price bouquet will take effect from November 6.

The new hike, which is about 20 per cent, will be the third time the South African firm would increase its price in 2023.

In a letter dated November 1, by the firm, addressed to partners, Multichoice said: “On Monday, November 6, 2023, we will adjust our prices across all our packages on DStv and GOtv.

“We understand the impact this challenge may have on our valued customers and partners, but the rise in the cost of business operations, had led us to make this difficult decision.

“It remains our mission to provide the best entertainment and viewing experience to our valued customers and are committed to continue to deliver high-quality content and unparalleled service to our customers.”

In the new price list, for DStv, Premium bouquet, the price moved from N24,500 to N29,500; Compact+, from N16,600 to N19,800; Compact, from N10,500 to N12,500; Confam, from N6,200 to N7,400, among others.

For GOtv users, Supa+ increased from N10,500 to N12, 500; Supa moved from N6400 to N7,600; Max from N4850 to N5,700; Jolli, from N3,300 to N3,950, among others.