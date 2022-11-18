Mueez Akande, Tinubu associate, dies at 72

Mueez Akande, a long time associate of Bola Tinubu, presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has died at 72.

Akande who was also the brother-in-law to Tinubu’s wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Akande was linked to alleged drug trafficking business in the United States of America along with Tinubu.

Akande was the husband of Lola Akande, a sister to Oluremi, and current Lagos State Commissioner of Commerce, Industry, and Co-Operatives.

The death of the septuagenarian was confirmed by the bereaved wife. The death of the medical doctor, a close friend and confidant of Tinubu, brings to two, business and political associates of the APC national leader who have died in the last 48 hours, ThisDay reported.

Another friend, confidant, and Lagos lawmaker, Olayiwola Olawale, popularly called Omititi, who died in Jos, the plateau state capital during the APC presidential rally was laid to rest in Lagos yesterday, according to Islamic rites.

Ever since he returned to Nigeria from the US, he had lived under the radar only associating with a handful of people.

Akande, according to family sources had been ill for some time but it is not clear whether his alleged illness ultimately led to his demise. As of the time of this report, all efforts to confirm how he died from close family sources proved abortive.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commiserated with the Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Dr. Lola Akande, on the death of her husband.Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, symphatised with Lola Akande over the demise of her lovely husband.

The governor also implored members of the Akande family, the deceased friends and associates to take the death of Kolapo Akande in good faith.Sanwo-Olu urged people to see Akande’s demise as the will of God and take solace in Him for a good life spent by the deceased during his lifetime and his contribution to humanity.

He said: “On behalf of my family, my cabinet, the Lagos State government, and the people of Lagos State, I commiserate with the Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Dr. Lola Akande, on the death of his beloved husband, Dr. Kolapo Akande.“Dr. Akande lived a fulfilled life. He will be sorely missed by his family and loved ones. We sympathise with the Akande family, the wife, children and the entire extended families of the deceased.

“I pray for the repose of Dr. Kolapo Akande’s soul. God will grant him eternal rest and comfort the family, friends and associates he left behind.”