MTN Group has named Omnicom Group as its lead agency partner for the provision of its services.

The Telecom operator said the firm was selected through a competitive pitch process that began in 2017.

The Group Business Director, SPV Communication Solution, a representative of the Omnicom Group, Saidat Lawal-Mohammed, said “We look forward to supporting the MTN Group as they achieve great feats over the next few years.”

MTN Group Executive for Marketing, Bernice Samuels, said MTN is delighted with the outcome of the selection process