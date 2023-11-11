MTN says it will restore subscribers’ debt after ‘system glitch’

MTN Nigeria has said it will restore debt from the accounts of subscribers who had borrowed airtime from it, after technical glitch had resulted in the temporary removal of the debt.

The glitch had left many subscribers excited.

Upon checking their accounts, they discovered that the money they had borrowed had vanished, leaving their balances at zero.

The telecom company which confirmed the situation in a statement on Saturday, said customers’ balance was affected by a system glitch impacting balance enquiries.

The firm, however, assured customers of total restoration of their balances as soon as the company’s engineers resolved the glitch.

“MTN Nigeria Communications Plc can confirm a system glitch impacting balance enquiries. As a result, some customers may receive error messages showing that their balances have been cleared,” the network provider said.

“This is not the case and all balances will reflect accurate figures once the problem is resolved. Our engineers are currently working to ensure this.

“Please accept our apologies. We regret the inconvenience.”