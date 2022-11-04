MTN Nigeria names Obiageli Ugboma as Chief Risk and Compliance officer 

MTN Nigeria Communication Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange and the investing public of the appointment of Ms Obiageli Ugboma as the new Chief Risk and Compliance Officer effective 7 November 2022. She is succeeding Mr Cyril Ilok after his resignation as the Chief Risk and Compliance Officer in April 20, 2022.

Ms. Ugboma is a risk executive and business leader with over 20 years of experience in leading financial institutions in UK and Nigeria. She joined MTN from FSDH Holding Company, where she held a pivotal role in the evaluation and execution of corporate, business and operational strategy as the Group’s Chief Risk Officer.

Prior to this, she served as the Chief Risk Officer and Managing Director, Risk and Compliance of Chapel Hill Denham, Nigeria, from 2011 to 2021. She has worked internationally in senior positions, including at J.P Morgan, where she was an Executive Director and Head of EMEA Operational Risk, and at the Financial Services Authority (now FCA) and HSBC Bank Plc.

Ms. Ugboma holds a BSc (Hons) in Biotechnology from Imperial College, London, and a BSc (Hons) in Financial Services from Alliance Manchester Business School. She is a certified Financial Risk Manager (FRM), a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (FCIB) and a Chartered Stock Broker (ACS).