MTN in trouble in Osun oover alleged N945m tax evasion, offices shut down

MTN Nigeria is currently facing a major crisis in Osun State following allegations of tax evasion amounting to N945 million. The Osun State Government, through the Ministry of Environment and Sanitation, has begun shutting down the telecom giant’s offices across the state, a move that has significantly disrupted network services in the region.

According to the Ministry, the enforcement action is being carried out under the Osun State Environmental Protection Law of 2022, which mandates proper regulation and taxation of telecommunications infrastructure. Two major MTN operational offices in the state capital, Osogbo, have already been sealed.

The Ministry stated that the drastic measure was taken after repeated failure by MTN to settle outstanding taxes and alleged attempts to mislead government officials.

As a result of the shutdown, MTN subscribers in Osun State have been warned to expect major service disruptions.

Rotimi George-Taylor, representing Global Transactions Nigeria Limited—the sole consultant on telecommunications infrastructure for the state—criticized MTN’s conduct, describing it as a lack of accountability.

“I reached out in good faith to resolve the matter amicably. The Chief Technical Officer of MTN even proposed a meeting within seven days, but that commitment was never honored,” George-Taylor said.

He further disclosed that MTN was unable to provide receipts for payment of right of way charges and that some of the company’s staff are currently evading arrest following petitions lodged with the Osun State Police Command.

The Ministry has called on MTN to comply with all regulatory requirements and settle its financial obligations related to its operations in the state.

It also reiterated that MTN’s continued operations in Osun must align with Section 135 of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Act, which mandates full regulatory compliance.

Advertisement

“Until they are held accountable, they will continue to evade their financial responsibilities,” George-Taylor said. “The shutdown serves as a reminder of the importance of regulatory compliance and accountability in the telecommunications sector.”

The Ministry added that the enforcement was carried out based on a valid court order and that relevant security agencies, including the Osun State Police Command, had been notified accordingly.