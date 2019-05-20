MTN, Dangote Cement lift Nigerian equity market 1.74%

The equity market rallied today by 1.74%, equivalent to N221bn in market capitalization, majorly as a result of price appreciation in MTNN and DANGCEM amongst other stocks. Market breadth closed positive, recording 15 gainers and 14 losers.

The All Share Index (ASI) gained 501.47 absolute points, representing a growth of 1.74% to close at 29,373.40 points. Similarly, Market Capitalization grew by N220.87 billion, representing an increased of 1.74% to close at N12.94 trillion.

MCNICHOLS emerged the top gainer while FO emerged as top loser.

The uptrend was impacted by gains recorded in large and medium capitalized stocks, amongst which are; MTNN (+10.00%), FCMB (+7.10%), GUINNESS (+2.96%), WEMABANK (+1.61%), DANGFLOUR (+1.24%), DANGCEM (+1.14%), and ZENITHBANK (+0.26%). (GTI)